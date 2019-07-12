Kerala: Student stabbed in melee at University College; protests against SFI

A third-year student at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram was stabbed during a scuffle on the campus Friday morning. Akhil, a student of BA Politics, was admitted to the Medical College Hospital with injuries to the chest and is reportedly in a stable condition.

A couple of days ago, Akhil and his friends who sang in the college canteen were reportedly warned not to do so by union leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student outfit of the CPM. Though there were verbal tussles between the two groups, reconciliation talks were scheduled on Friday. It’s being alleged that Akhil was stabbed when the talks were in progress in the office of the SFI union.

Dozens of students, including members of the outfit, protested against the SFI leadership, demanding the dispersal of the union. They asked for Akhil’s attackers to be identified and punished. The students also alleged that the SFI leadership in the college often indulged in compulsory collection of funds from every student and forced them to participate in protests and agitations. They told reporters that faculty members largely declined to pay heed to their complaints.

VP Sanu, national president of the SFI, told the media that the SFI union at the University College would be disbanded and corrective steps would be taken.