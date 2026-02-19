Kerala Story 2 trailer: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to reject ‘hate campaign’, says ‘truth must prevail over lies’

He said the release of the sequel to Kerala Story, which he said ‘was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala’, is a serious matter

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 08:06 AM IST
'Truth must prevail over lies': After Kerala Story 2 trailer launch, CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges people to reject 'hate campaign'
With the sequel to the controversial film, Kerala Story, scheduled to be released on February 27, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the people of Kerala should reject “hate campaigns” and strongly uphold the values of truth, secularism, and brotherhood.

A trailer for Kerala Story 2 was released this week on social media. It opens with a warning that India would become an “Islamic state” in the next 25 years. The film is the second part of Kerala Story, which depicts four women who converted to Islam before being recruited by the Islamic State. It was released in Kerala in April 2024, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Assembly elections are set to be held in Kerala this year.

In a statement, Vijayan said, “The release of a second part of ‘The Kerala Story’, which was made with the agenda of spreading hatred against Kerala and insulting our secular traditions, should be seen seriously.”

He said the first movie, which was “filled with lies, hate, and anti-Kerala propaganda and produced with communal motives”, had been rejected by people of the state.

“Those who fear Kerala’s model of brotherhood and secularism are the forces behind these continued hate campaigns. Sangh Parivar had circulated this ludicrous and false narrative of ‘The Kerala Story’. They spread misleading propaganda by portraying even mutually agreed-upon marriages as forced religious conversion. They view Kerala with hostility because it is a land without communal riots, where people belonging to different religions coexist with mutual respect and cooperation. These forces, which try to shatter the peace and harmony of our land, are the true enemies of our state,” he said.

Vijayan pointed out that when a film titled Beef was not granted screening permission simply because of its title, it is “surprising how films that spread division and hatred in society got the nod for screening”.

He said Kerala, which is at the forefront of sustainable development and is also a model in maintaining law and order and religious harmony, should reject attempts to portray the state as a centre of terrorism. “It is the onus of each one of us to prove that Kerala’s secular foundation cannot be shaken by false propaganda,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

“Alongside firmly rejecting hate campaigns with contempt, we must strongly uphold the values of truth, secularism, and brotherhood. Kerala is our pride. Truth must prevail over lies. For that, we must stand united,” he added.

