The Kerala Story 2: Filmmakers present 33 alleged conversion survivors at Delhi event, say ‘our job is to show the problem’

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is a sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story, which was similarly mired in controversy.

At a press conference in Delhi on Monday, producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah and director Kamakhya Narayan Singh unveiled their upcoming film, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond. At the event, the filmmakers were joined by 33 women who said they were survivors of forced religious conversions and shared their stories.

While the programme drew attention for its strong claims, none of the 33 women, presented as survivors, were from Kerala or neighbouring southern states.

Speaking at the event, Shah said the new film would extend the conversation beyond the incidents depicted in The Kerala Story, and bring attention to what he described as a nationwide problem. “I often hear people say that love jihad and forced conversions are not happening in India. So, we have brought together victims from all over the country,” he said.