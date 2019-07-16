Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-166 Lottery Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-166 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-166 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-166. The first prize is worth Rs 6o lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

