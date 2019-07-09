Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-165 Lottery Results: Winners to be announced soon

Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-165 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. (Representational Image)

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-165 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will Tuesday announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-165 results. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

