Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-158 Lottery Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-158 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The second and third prizes are of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-158 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-158. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

