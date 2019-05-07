Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-156 Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-156 Today Results: The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-156 today results: Kerala Win Win Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Tuesday announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-156 results. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

