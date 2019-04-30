Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-155 Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-sthree-sakthi-ss-155-lottery-today-results-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5702156/

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-155 Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-155 Today Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-155 Lottery Today Results: Winners to be announced soon
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-155 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-155. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MHA notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi over citizenship row, seeks reply within 15 days
2 Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Storm intensifies into 'very severe' in last six hours
3 Yeti footprints? Indian Army tweets these pictures as evidence