Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-152 lottery winners to be announced soonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-sthree-sakthi-lottery-winners-to-be-announced-soon-5666367/

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-152 lottery winners to be announced soon

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-152 Today Results: The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

Kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, win win lottery, w504, win win lottery result, win win lottery w 504 result, kerala lottery result w 504, kerala lottery result w 504 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today win win, kerala lottery result win win, kerala lottery result winwin w 504, win win lottery w 504 result today, win win lottery w 504 result today live
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-152 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery W 506. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Follow General Election 2019 India LIVE News

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Advertising

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JNU sedition: Delhi Govt told to respond by July 23
2 I-T seizes Rs 14.6 cr of 'unaccounted' cash in raids against people linked to Kamal Nath
3 Delhi court allows ED to quiz in Tihar jail two accused in terror funding case