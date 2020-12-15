Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-240 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 75 Lakh!

scorecardresearch
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-240 Today Results: The official results will be available at keralalotteries.com. Live results will be streamed from 3 pm onwards.

Updated: December 15, 2020 1:50:32 pm
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-240 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will on Tuesday announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-240. The first prize is worth Rs 75 lakhs, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The official results will be available at keralalotteries.com. Live results will be streamed from 3 pm onwards. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

