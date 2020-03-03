Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Must Read

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-199 Today Results: First prize is worth 70 Lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-199 Today Results:With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 1:00:10 pm
kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, ss195, ss 195 lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery, sthree sakthi lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery SS 195 result, kerala lottery result SS 195, kerala lottery result SS 195 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today sthree sakthi, kerala lottery result sthree sakthi, kerala lotteryresult sthree sakthi SS 195, sthree sakthi lottery SS 195 result today Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-199 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 199. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement