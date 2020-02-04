Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-195 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 12:49:36 pm
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-195 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Tuesday announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-195. While the first prize winner will get Rs 70,00,000, the second prize winner will get Rs 5,00,000. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The results will be declared at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-195 Today Results: Check here

The Official results will be available at http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

