Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 07, 2020

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-191 Today Results: First Prize worth is 70 Lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-191 Today Results: There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi | Published: January 7, 2020 1:00:47 pm
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-191 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-191. The first prize is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 07: Latest News

Advertisement