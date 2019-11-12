Kerala state Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-183 Today Results announced: First prize is worth Rs 70 lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-183 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department Tuesday announced the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-183. The first prize winner is ticket number SE 401069 which bagged a whopping Rs 70 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number SA 435907 which bagged Rs 5 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 5,000 was won by ticket numbers 0999, 2026, 2161, 2614, 3662, 4135, 4630, 5493, 6631, 8740, 9091, 9933.

The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The official results are available at keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.