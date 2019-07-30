Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-168 Results: first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-sthree-sakthi-lottery-ss-168-results-first-prize-is-worth-rs-60-lakh/

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-168 Results: first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-168 Today Results: Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery today results, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, karunya plus lottery, karunya plus lottery result, kn275, kn275 lottery result, karunya plus lottery kn 275 result, kerala lottery result kn 275, kerala lottery result kn 275 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today karunyaplus, kerala lottery result karunya plus
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The live results will be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-168 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-168. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-523 Today Results: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

Kerala Lottery Today Results: Check update here

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lawyers continue protest against Haryana Tribunal
2 Unnao protests LIVE updates: Divest Sengar of his political powers, Priyanka Gandhi urges PM Modi
3 Kamal Nath’s nephew in dock for Rs 254-crore worth of ‘benami’ equity