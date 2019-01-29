Toggle Menu
Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS-142 Results Today: Winners to be announced shortly

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 142. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

The state department has also announced an “X-Mas – New Year” bumper lottery. The winner will take home Rs 6 crore. A single ticket is priced at Rs 200, while the book costs Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn on January 23, 2019.

