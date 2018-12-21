Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 132 Results announced today

Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 132 Results Today: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Kerala Sthree Sakthi Lottery today 3 pm. The bumper prize is worth Rs 60 lakhs, followed by Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5000 for the second and third prize respectively. The consolation prize money is Rs 8,000. The 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th prizes are Rs 2000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

The results will be out at 3:00 pm and will be officially available on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. The winners will then be awarded with the prize money after deducting the taxes.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Navarathri Special Pooja Bumper lottery has also been announced. The tickets sales started on 15th October. The Pooja Bumper 2018 result draw is expected to be announced on November 30. The first prize of the bumper is 4 crore while its lottery ticket costs Rs 150 and is available in every lottery agency.