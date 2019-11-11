Kerala state Win Win Lottery W-538 Today Results announced: The first prize is worth Rs 65 lakhs!

Kerala Win Win Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department announced the results of Kerala Win Win Lottery W-538. With seven daily and multiple bumpers draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The first prize winner is ticket number WF 598487 which bagged a whopping Rs 65 lakh. The second prize was drawn by ticket number WC 178060 which bagged Rs 10 lakh, while third prize worth Rs 1 Lakh was won by ticket numbers WA 389249, WB379055, WC 953545, WD 806337, WE 866386, WF 846200, WG 915082, WH 250395, WJ 623072, WK 358439, WL 854927, WM 372292. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The results are available at www.keralalotteries.net.

Kerala Win Win Lottery W-538 Today Results: Check here

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

As many as 108 lakh tickets were printed for sale with the cost of the ticket set at Rs 30/- including 12% GST.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement of the result.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

