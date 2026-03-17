‘State secy sidelined me to ensure his wife gets seat’: Stir in CPM’s Kannur bastion as senior leader quits party

A senior CPI(M) leader on Monday raised an unexpected rebellion against Politburo member and Kerala state secretary M V Govindan, causing a stir in the party’s stronghold, Kannur.
CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat member T K Govindan severed his six-decade-long association with the party in protest against the decision to field the party state secretary’s wife, P K Shyamala, in the Taliparamba constituency for the April 9 Assembly elections. M V Govindan has been representing the constituency, which is in Kannur district, since 2021. Being the state secretary, Govindan is not in the fray this time.
T K Govindan, who expected a party ticket to contest from the seat, alleged that the party was indulging in dynastic politics.
“The party state secretary sidelined me in the candidate selection only to ensure the seat goes to his wife. This arrogance should be questioned. Govindan, who had served as MLA for three terms (previously in 2001 and 1996 also), wanted his wife to contest. There is a clear conspiracy behind the candidature of Shyamala. What has taken place is something that does not fit the party’s ideology and morality,” T K Govindan said.
“When this issue was discussed in the district secretariat, I had expressed my opinion that Shyamala should not be made a candidate. There are many eligible women leaders in the party to be considered for candidature. But the party district secretariat discussed only Shyamala’s name,” he said.
T K Govindan also questioned the decision to move former health minister K K Shailaja from her seat of Mattanur to the Congress-held seat of Peravoor. “If this injustice is not questioned and resisted, the party will collapse. The party has to explain why Shailaja was sent to Peravur instead of her incumbent seat. What justice prevails in exiling Shailaja and making the party state secretary’s wife the candidate in Taliparamba?” he asked.
T K Govindan, one of the senior-most leaders in the party district secretariat, said he would contest as an Independent in Taliparamba.
Story continues below this ad
Reacting to the development, CPI(M) state secretariat member M V Jayarajan termed T K Govindan a “class traitor”.
“M V Govindan has no role in the candidature of P K Shyamala. It was the party’s decision. People of Taliparamba will give a fitting reply to the class traitor,” Jayarajan said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More