‘State secy sidelined me to ensure his wife gets seat’: Stir in CPM’s Kannur bastion as senior leader quits party

T K Govindan, who expected a party ticket to contest from the seat, alleged that the party was indulging in dynastic politics.

A senior CPI(M) leader on Monday raised an unexpected rebellion against Politburo member and Kerala state secretary M V Govindan, causing a stir in the party’s stronghold, Kannur.

CPI(M) Kannur district secretariat member T K Govindan severed his six-decade-long association with the party in protest against the decision to field the party state secretary’s wife, P K Shyamala, in the Taliparamba constituency for the April 9 Assembly elections. M V Govindan has been representing the constituency, which is in Kannur district, since 2021. Being the state secretary, Govindan is not in the fray this time.

T K Govindan, who expected a party ticket to contest from the seat, alleged that the party was indulging in dynastic politics.