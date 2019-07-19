Toggle Menu
Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-130 Today: Results to be announced shortlyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-state-nirmal-lottery-nr-130-today-results-to-be-announced-shortly-5837567/

Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-130 Today: Results to be announced shortly

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 130 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, ss165, ss 165 lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery, sthree sakthi lottery result, sthree sakthi lottery SS 165 result, kerala lottery result SS 165, kerala lottery result SS 165 today, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery result today sthree sakthi, kerala lottery result sthree sakthi, kerala lotteryresult sthree sakthi SS 165, sthree sakthi lottery SS 165 result today
If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-130. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Advertising

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In Assembly, Odisha govt faces heat from own MLAs over potato mission
2 Assam NRC could have lakhs wrongly added, need one more month: Centre, state tell SC
3 Gujarat: Rs 250 crore worth liquor sized in last two years, says minister