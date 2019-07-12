Toggle Menu
Kerala Lottery Results Today: first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!https://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-state-nirmal-lottery-nr-129-today-first-prize-is-worth-rs-60-lakh-5826205/

Kerala Lottery Results Today: first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 129 Today Results: The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onward.

kerala lottery result, kerala lottery result today, kerala lottery results, nirmal lottery, nirmal lottery result, nirmal lottery nr 129 result, kerala lottery result nr 129, kerala lottery result nr 129 today, kerala lottery result today
Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-129 results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. (File)

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-129. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Advertising

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Parliament LIVE UPDATES: Discussion on Budget underway in Rajya Sabha
2 J&K: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri, Poonch sectors
3 Karnataka Crisis LIVE UPDATES: Hearing on plea of 10 rebel MLAs underway in Supreme Court