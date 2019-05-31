Toggle Menu
Kerala State Nirmal Lottery NR-123 Today Results: Winners to be announced soon

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 123 Today Results: If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala Nirmal Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department will Friday announce the results of the Nirmal Lottery NR-120. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third will fetch the winner Rs 5 lakh and Rs one lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results would be announced at 3 pm. Official results will be available from 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com/. The price of a single ticket is Rs 30, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala. If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with ID proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

