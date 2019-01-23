Kerala State Christmas New Year Bumper Lottery Result 2019: Winners to be announced today

Kerala State Lottery Xmas New Year Bumper Result 2019: The Kerala state lottery department will announce the results of Christmas New Year Bumper 2019 results today. The first prize is worth Rs 6 crores, while for the second spot as many as 16 winners will be announced who will win a sum of Rs 10 lakh each.

For the third spot Rs 5 lakh will be given to 16 winners each. A consolation prize of Rs 500 will be given to atleast 72,000 winners taking the winning amount to a total of Rs 1 lakh. The ticket is priced at Rs 200, while an entire book will cost Rs 2,000. The lottery will be drawn today.

The live results announcement will start at 2 pm, and the official results will be available from 3 pm onwards. To check the lottery result visit http://www.keralalotteries.com.

The winners must verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra. There are two seasonal jackpots as well called the monsoon and summer bumper.