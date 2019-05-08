Kerala State Akshaya Lottery AK-494 Today Results: First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh!

Toggle Menu
Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-494 Today Results: With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala.

Kerala Akshaya Lottery AK-494 Today Results: The Kerala state lottery department today will announce the results of Akshaya Lottery AK-393. The first prize is worth Rs 60 lakh, while the second and third are of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000.

The live results will be announced at 3 pm. Official results would be available at 4 pm onwards on http://www.keralalotteries.com. The price of a single ticket is Rs 40, while the entire book costs Rs 750.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, the winners can claim the money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

If the amount won is above Rs 5,000, the winners will have to surrender their tickets before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs.

With seven daily and multiple bumper draws, the lottery is one of the biggest cash flows in Kerala. The state government organises four festival bumper draws — Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.

There are two seasonal jackpots, the monsoon and summer bumper.

