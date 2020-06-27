Kerala starts IgM antibody tests on West Asia returnees

As per the latest screening protocol, symptomatic passengers will be isolated in Covid-19 hospitals irrespective of their test result. Passengers who test positive will be isolated at Covid-19 care centres and their swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests. (Representational) As per the latest screening protocol, symptomatic passengers will be isolated in Covid-19 hospitals irrespective of their test result. Passengers who test positive will be isolated at Covid-19 care centres and their swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests. (Representational)

A day after it softened its stance on requiring all expats returning from West Asia to produce Covid negative certificates, the Kerala government has begun administering IgM antibody tests to all such passengers arriving at its airports.

The state had earlier decided to make Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for expats to fly back home, but the requirement was dropped due to practical hurdles as well as protests from opposition parties. As per the latest screening protocol, symptomatic passengers will be isolated in Covid-19 hospitals irrespective of their test result. Passengers who test positive will be isolated at Covid-19 care centres and their swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests. Those who test negative will be placed under home quarantine.

On Friday, Kerala reported 150 new cases — 91 had returned from abroad and 48 from other states. This is the eight consecutive day on which the state reported three-digit case counts. About one lakh people reached Kerala between May 7 and June 25 through evacuation flights. One lakh more are expected to reach through chartered flights.

