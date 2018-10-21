FIR filed against ex-CM Oomen Chandy, MP over sexual harassment complaint

Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Saritha S Nair. (File) Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Saritha S Nair. (File)

The Kerala police’s crime branch on Sunday registered a case of sexual harassment against former chief minister Oommen Chandy and MP K C Venugopal on a complaint filed by Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair.

Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera confirmed that the cases against the two leaders were lodged after receiving a complaint from Nair and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate the matter. “Let the law take its own course,” PTI quoted the DGP as saying.

Chandy alleged that the case was “politically motivated” and said that he would face it legally. The former CM said that the issue was being raked up by the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to deviate people’s attention from the Sabarimala issue, which has turned into a political hot potato in the state.

In her complaint, Nair has purportedly said that she was sexually exploited by Chandy in 2012 at Cliff House, the official residence of the then chief minister, whereas Venugopal raped her at Rose House, the residence of then minister A P Anil Kumar.

Nair, along with Biju Radhakrishnan, has been accused of duping several people of crores of rupees by offering them solar panel solutions and the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) led government had instituted the G Sivarajan Commission to examine the allegations.

The commission, in a 1073-page, four-volume report tabled in the state Assembly on November 9, 2017, stated that Chandy and four of his staff members had ‘assisted’ Nair and her company Team Solar in the fraud. The report also contained information regarding the controversial letter penned by Nair on July 19, 2013, in which she revealed details about the sexual misconduct and corruption against various UDF and Congress leaders, including Chandy, his ministers and two other former Union ministers.

