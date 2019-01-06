No these photos are not from Kashmir, but from Kerala

It is the first week of January and bit of snow is expected in Kashmir and even the upper reaches to Himachal and Uttarakhand. But if you told you the photos you were looking at are from Kerala, it will at the best result in a cold stare.

But yes, these photos are from the popular Kerala hill station of Munnar which has been experiencing sub-zero temperatures since New Year.

We woke up to a chilly surprise this morning. Take a guess where; it’s perhaps our most popular hill station. pic.twitter.com/W1Rn6JeFqG — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) January 4, 2019

In fact, Munnar’s temperature went as low as -3 degrees Celsius last Wednesday, affecting hectares of tea plantations in the region.

Situated at an altitude ranging from 1,450 meters (4,760 ft) to 2,695 meters (8,842 ft), the hill station is not new to low temperatures, but things have not been this cold in the past decade. While it hasn’t snowed here, the temperatures are low enough to turn due into frost every morning, giving the region a coat of white.

In fact, most of Kerala has been experiencing relative low temperatures over the past few weeks. Many towns are experiencing lowers temperatures ranging from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, which is really rare in balmy Kerala, at least not in recent decades.