Kerala: Snake rescuer Vava Suresh bitten by cobra, hospitalised

Popular snake handler and rescuer Vava Suresh (47) was hospitalised on Monday evening after being bitten by a cobra during a rescue mission in Kottayam district of Kerala.

A cellphone video shot by a local resident showed the moment when Suresh got bitten by the snake in Kurichi village. As Suresh put the reptile inside a gunny bag, it creeped up close to his leg and bit him above the knee. He, however, managed to place the snake inside the bag before locals rushed him to a private hospital.

Hospital officials said Suresh was unconscious when he was brought in. He is reportedly in a critical condition and anti-venom is being administered to him.

Suresh rose to fame in Kerala for always promptly responding to calls from people who spotted snakes in their homes and backyards. He subsequently rescues these snakes and then releases them into the wild. He also headlined a show on a private TV channel based on his snake rescue missions.

In interviews, Suresh has claimed to have been bitten dozens of times by snakes during such rescue missions. In 2020, he spent weeks in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after being bitten by a pit viper.