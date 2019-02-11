Kerala: Sidelined BJP leader says he’ll contest from state capital

While the BJP is scouting for candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, party veteran P P Mukundan has unilaterally announced his intention to contest from the state capital, where the party has high stakes.

Mukundan, the former BJP general secretary in charge of South India, has been sidelined for the past one decade. Although a party member, he currently does not hold any post.

Mukundan said the BJP and RSS workers and certain organisations have put forward a proposal that he contest from Thiruvananthapuram. “I have given an in-principle nod to that proposal. But it requires detailed discussions,” he said.

Mukundan said the BJP unit in Kerala should be rearranged to accommodate all those who have been sidelined. “Hundreds of party workers have been neglected, they should be brought to the party’s mainstream.’’

He said the BJP leadership in Kerala is in a crisis. “They are losing credibility as they keep changing their stand on various issues.”

BJP sources said the party has not taken any decision on the candidate in Thiruvananthapuram. “Mukundan is a senior leader. We don’t think that he would take a stand that would weaken the party’s chances in Thiruvananthapuram. His announcement may be because of his genuine concern for the BJP. I don’t think he is serious,” said a senior party leader.