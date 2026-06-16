Kerala sees spike in Shigella cases, 4 deaths this month; minister blames poor pre-monsoon cleaning

Kerala has seen a spike in cases of the highly contagious Shigella bacterial infection, with the state reporting 146 confirmed cases — 70 of them in the first two weeks of this month. Five deaths, including four this month, have also been reported this year. Kozhikode and Wayanad have been the worst-hit districts, reporting 74 and 16 confirmed cases, respectively.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has blamed poor pre-monsoon cleaning, which he claimed was affected due to the Assembly elections in April. “Pre-monsoon cleaning is mainly the job of local bodies. The newly elected local bodies assumed office in December last year. By the time most of the newly elected members had settled, the Assembly election schedule was announced. Everyone had then gone into election mood, and the pre-monsoon cleaning drive was affected,” he told reporters after a review meeting.