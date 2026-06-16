Kerala sees spike in Shigella cases, 4 deaths this month; minister blames poor pre-monsoon cleaning

State has already reported 146 confirmed cases and 5 deaths this year. This is up from a total of 121 cases last year.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvanananthapuramJun 16, 2026 05:18 PM IST
K Muraleedharan kerala Shigella bacterial infectionHealth Minister K Muraleedharan has blamed poor pre-monsoon cleaning, which he claimed was affected due to the Assembly elections in April. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/K Muraleedharan)
Make us preferred source on Google

Kerala has seen a spike in cases of the highly contagious Shigella bacterial infection, with the state reporting 146 confirmed cases — 70 of them in the first two weeks of this month. Five deaths, including four this month, have also been reported this year. Kozhikode and Wayanad have been the worst-hit districts, reporting 74 and 16 confirmed cases, respectively.

Health Minister K Muraleedharan has blamed poor pre-monsoon cleaning, which he claimed was affected due to the Assembly elections in April. “Pre-monsoon cleaning is mainly the job of local bodies. The newly elected local bodies assumed office in December last year. By the time most of the newly elected members had settled, the Assembly election schedule was announced. Everyone had then gone into election mood, and the pre-monsoon cleaning drive was affected,” he told reporters after a review meeting.

On the spike in cases, the minister said more cases were being detected in tune with an increase in testing. “We have decided to form a high-powered committee for the control of communicable diseases, and there will be a mechanism to design preventive steps anticipating seasonal outbreaks. The high-powered committee will report to the government. The private sector will also be roped into preparing the preventive plan. There will be outbreak monitoring units in all districts,” he said.

As per the Health Department data, the state had reported 429 Shigella cases from 2016 to 2025, with nine deaths during that period. There were no cases reported in 2023. In 2024, the state had 121 cases and one death. Last year, Kozhikode district accounted for 39 out of 121 cases in the state. In recent years, almost all districts in the state have reported positive cases.

Health Department sources said the quality of water is a major factor behind the contagious diseases like Shigella in Kerala. “Water in open wells in households is not chlorinated. The same compound would have toilet pits, and the chances of water getting contaminated are very high. Water supplied in hotels and restaurants is also contaminated in many cases,” an official said.

The official added, “In Malappuram district, an unhygienic juice shop was found behind the source of the Shigella bacteria in one case. The Food Safety Department has been instructed to conduct intensive hygiene checks on eateries. The cases are up because of more testing. Kerala has not reported major clusters, but most of the cases are scattered,” said the official.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments