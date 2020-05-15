Kerala sees 26 fresh coronavirus cases

Of the new cases reported Thursday, at least 14 were patients who reached Kerala either from abroad or from hotspots in other parts of the country. (File Photo) Of the new cases reported Thursday, at least 14 were patients who reached Kerala either from abroad or from hotspots in other parts of the country. (File Photo)

Kerala on Thursday saw a steep rise in the number of coronavirus patients, with the state reporting 26 fresh cases. Of the new cases reported Thursday, at least 14 were patients who reached Kerala either from abroad or from hotspots in other parts of the country.

Health Department officials said the reporting of new cases after flattening the curve was expected with the arrival of Keralites stranded in Covid-19 hotspots abroad and in other parts of country. “We cannot rule out more cases in the coming days… Things would worsen if these returnees fail to stick to quarantine norms,’’ sources said.

The state has so far reported 560 Covid-19 cases, mostly people with travel history.

As the Kerala government prepares to open up liquor outlets, start school admissions, resume intra-district public transport and several other fronts of economic activities after the third phase of lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Coronavirus should be factored in our life in the coming days. Public would have to bring in changes in life style. Mask should be made part of public life.’’

