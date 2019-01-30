Kerala: Search publicity stunt, held with malafide intention, claims CPI(M)

CPI(M) in Kerala Wednesday hit out at IPS officer Chaitra Theresa John, who recently conducted a search at its district office at Thiruvananthapuram, saying it was a “publicity stunt” and held with “malafide” intention.

“The officers should only function well within the law. If the search conducted was legal, why were no accused arrested from the party office?,” CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked. It was only a publicity stunt, he said.

“The raid was held with malafide intention. The officer had only temporary charge and was not eligible to conduct the search”, he told reporters in the state capital, adding that police officers can only function well within the law.

Kodiyeri also sought to know if the Women’s cell SP, who had conducted the search while holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and order) would conduct a similar search at the BJP office.

Meanwhile, Additional DGP Manoj Abraham, who conducted a department probe into the SP’s action, has reportedly given a clean chit to the officer.

A police team, led by Chaitra, had gone to the office to trace some leaders of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), reportedly involved in the alleged stone pelting of a police station in the city, following which a probe was ordered against her, based on the complaint of the party district leaders.

The CPI(M) district leadership was upset over her action and had filed a complaint, over which the ADGP had conducted an enquiry and submitted the report to DGP Loknath Behara.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had Monday slammed the SP’s action in the state assembly, saying some vested interests had a tendency to “tarnish” the image of those in politics.

The government’s policy was to ensure a smooth environment, where all political parties can function freely, he had said.

Meanwhile, Kerala IPS officers association Secretary P Prakash said that the officer was only doing her job. “No action has been taken against the officer and she has only done her job,” he told PTI.