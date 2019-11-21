Kerala: Schoolgirl dies following snake-bite inside classroom, locals enraged

A class V student died after being bitten by a snake at a school near Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district of Kerala. Enraged parents and locals, who gathered at the school to protest, alleged that the delay on the part of the school authorities to take the student to the hospital led to her death. A teacher has been suspended following the incident.

The incident was reported around 3:15 pm on Wednesday when Shehla Sherin, a student at the Government Saravajana Vocational Higher Secondary School in Sulthan Bathery, complained of being bitten on her leg inside the classroom. She was reportedly sitting close to the wall, which had a gaping hole. As Sherin began to shiver and her leg turned blue, her classmates realised that she had been bitten by a venomous snake. But despite their pleas, allegations fly high that school authorities waited for nearly 45 minutes before Sherin’s father came and took her to the hospital.

“She was bitten around 3:15 pm. But she was taken to the hospital only around 4 pm. The (authorities) waited till her father came. Only after her father came to pick her up, did the teacher follow him. When we told Shajil sir that it looks like a snake bite, he said it could have been a nail piercing. He dismissed our worry and came after us with a stick,” one of the school students told television reporters.

There are also complaints that students are only allowed to enter the classrooms barefoot. In fact, many of the classrooms in the school have walls with similar openings that are frequented by reptiles and other wild animals.

After enraged locals and parents of other kids staged protests, the district collector Adeela Abdullah ordered an inquiry by the deputy director of the education department and the district medical officer. A report would be sent to higher government officials, she said. Education Minister C Raveendranath asked the director of public education department to file a report after a detailed inquiry and to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents at the school.

Sherin (10), daughter of Abdul Aziz and Shajna both of whom are lawyers, was taken to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery, later to a taluk hospital and referred finally to the Medical College in Kozhikode. But enroute, when her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to a hospital in Vythiri where she succumbed to the venom.