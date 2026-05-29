Kerala school principal suspended days before retirement over ‘defamatory’ CM post on Facebook

Kerala school principal Javad S. was suspended just days before his retirement for allegedly sharing defamatory, edited photos of CM V.D. Satheesan. (File Photo)

With two days left for his retirement, the principal of a government higher secondary school in Kerala was suspended Friday on charges of circulating an objectionable photo of Chief Minister V D Satheesan on social media.

The general education department cracked the whip on Javad S, principal of Government HSS, Attingal, in Thiruvananthapuram, based on the recommendation of the ADGP (intelligence). Calls and texts to the principal went unanswered.

The suspension order said the principal had posted an edited photo of the chief minister on his social media page: “Javad Subair with objectionable and defamatory content. On May 25, the state intelligence wing recommended action against the principal saying that his Facebook post will give a wrong message to society and will lead to political polarisation among students as well as teachers.