Kerala school principal suspended days before retirement over ‘defamatory’ CM post on Facebook

With two days left for his retirement, the principal of a government higher secondary school in Kerala was suspended Friday on charges of circulating an objectionable photo of Chief Minister V D Satheesan on social media.
The general education department cracked the whip on Javad S, principal of Government HSS, Attingal, in Thiruvananthapuram, based on the recommendation of the ADGP (intelligence). Calls and texts to the principal went unanswered.
The suspension order said the principal had posted an edited photo of the chief minister on his social media page: “Javad Subair with objectionable and defamatory content. On May 25, the state intelligence wing recommended action against the principal saying that his Facebook post will give a wrong message to society and will lead to political polarisation among students as well as teachers.
Defaming individuals using social media should be seen as a serious violation of service rules. Hence, the ADGP had recommended stringent department-level disciplinary action against the principal, who is slated to retire from service on May 31”.
The order said the code of conduct prohibits state government employees from participating in events of a political nature. Besides, his action amounted to violation of a 2017 government circular regarding government employees using media and social media.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More