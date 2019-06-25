Kerala: Sacked Congress leader AP Abdullakutty set to join BJP

A P Abdullakutty, who was recently sacked from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP’s massive mandate in the Lok Sabha polls, is set to join the saffron party.

Abdullakutty on Monday met Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah and expressed his desire to join the party.

“Shah asked me to take membership in BJP immediately. He said he would speak to BJP’s Kerala leadership regarding my entry to the party…. He thanked me for my stand and said the BJP government is going ahead with taking minorities into confidence,’’ Abdullakutty said.

Reacting to the development, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the party would welcome Abdullakutty.

There have been reports that Abdullakutty is looking to contest the Manjeshwar Assembly seat bypolls as a BJP candidate. The saffron party has been the runner-up in all recent elections in the constituency, which has a sizable Muslim population.

TMC MLA joins BJP

Trinamool MLA Wilson Champramary and 10 members of the Dakshin Dinajpur Zila Parishad, including its president Lipika Roy, joined the BJP Monday.

They joined the saffron party at its headquarters in the presence several senior leaders including its West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijarvargiya.