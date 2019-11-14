Sabarimala verdict LIVE updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on review pleas today

Sabarimala Verdict Today Live News Updates: A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday will pronounce its verdict on pleas seeking review of the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on menstruating women from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

On September 28, 2018, a five-judge bench headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra had delivered a landmark 4:1 ruling setting aside decades-old restrictions on the entry of women of menstrual age at the temple. Temple custodians argue that women of menstrual age are prohibited from offering prayers as the deity there, Ayyappa, is a celibate.

The top court verdict unleashed a string of protests across Kerala, mainly led by caste outfits like the NSS and right-wing Hindu organisations of the Sangh Parivar. Top BJP leaders of the state participated in the protests, with many of them courting arrests as well. Even though the Congress did not engage in violent agitations, it stuck to the position that the top court verdict insulted Hindu sentiments and backed filing of review petitions against the ruling. The ruling LDF led by the CPM meanwhile stated that it was in favour of allowing women to offer prayers at the temple.