‘Jailed a tantri for revenge’: BJP, Congress launch fresh offensive against Pinarayi Vijayan govt over Sabarimala

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala have launched a fresh offensive against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government over Sabarimala, days after a local court said there was no evidence against the tantri arrested in the gold smuggling scandal.

While granting bail to the most senior tantri (priest), Kandararu Rajeevaru, in two cases pertaining to the misappropriation of gold from temple artefacts, the vigilance court in Kollam said on February 18 there is not even an iota of evidence from the special investigation team to establish any positive involvement on the part of the petitioner (Tantri) in the alleged irregularities.

“The investigating agency has not been able to establish any prima facie materials to link the tantri in the alleged conspiracy by any means,” the court said while granting bail to Rajeevaru, who was arrested on January 9.

Belonging to the Thazhamon family, whose members have traditionally been priests at Sabarimala, Rajeevaru is also the tantri for 100-odd other temples in the country and is regarded as a spiritual figure by lakhs of Sabarimala devotees. He was the tantri at the temple in 2018, when the festival season was marked by protests over the entry of young women following a Supreme Court verdict to that effect.

Also Read | SC to hear review petitions to 2018 Sabarimala judgement in April: A timeline of the case

Both Congress and BJP have found the vigilance court reference useful to further amplify their campaign on the Sabarimala issue, particularly after the Supreme Court last week scheduled the hearing of review petitions on its 2018 order on the entry of young women.

Congress-led Opposition leader V D Satheesan demanded that the government explain why the tantri was arrested without any evidence against him. “When tantri was arrested in the case, CPI(M) celebrated it as (Chief Minister Pinarayi) Vijayan’s feat. He was celebrated as a CM who had jailed even a Tantri. Why are the party’s social media handles now silent after tantri was released on bail? The government and the SIT have the responsibility to tell the people why Tantri was arrested. He was arrested when the SIT probe reached the doorsteps of CPI(M) leaders who had served as Devaswom ministers,” he told the media in Idukki.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged the arrest was meant to “rescue” former Devaswom minister and CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran and “divert media attention”. Both have been questioned by investigators in the case.

Story continues below this ad

“After tantri’s arrest, there is no word about the former minister and the present one. The chief minister is shielding them,” he said.

Joining the issue, senior BJP leader P S Sreedharan Pillai, who had been the party state president in 2018, alleged the tantri was jailed because he had opposed the violation of temple traditions (entry of young women).

“When the government wanted to take young women to the temple, the tantri had closed the 18 sacred steps leading to the temple and blocked the bid. By arresting and jailing him for 41 days, the government has taken revenge upon the tantri,” he said.

Meanwhile, as the Opposition raked up the tantri’s arrest in the legislative assembly on Monday, Law Minister P Rajeeve said the high court “had already stated that the probe is in the right direction”. “The Opposition allegation is against the court. The government’s stand is very clear. We have no say in the matter and we don’t see any probe report. The SIT is directly submitting its report to the high court in sealed cover,” he said.