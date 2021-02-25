Kerala: RSS worker killed in clash with SDPI members

AN RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Popular Front of India, during a clash in Alappuzha district on Wednesday night.

Police identified the victim as Nandu alias Rahul Krishna, 22, the RSS shakha mukhya shikshak at Nagamkulangara in Wayalar village panchayat in Alappuzha. Three activists of the RSS and SDPI were seriously injured in the clash. A strong contingent police was deployed in the area to prevent escalation of violence.

According to the police, the SPDI held a meeting at Nagamkulangara two days ago as part of their state-wide protest and boycott campaign against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Kasaragod last Sunday to flag off the BJP’s Vijay Yatra, a state-wide pre-poll political tour. The SDPI workers had raised provocative slogans against the BJP.

On Wednesday, the SDPI conducted another political campaign march in the village. The RSS had objected to the alleged provocative speeches. Later in the night, both sides took out separate marches. The police said the RSS workers were attacked after the SDPI march, leading to clashes and death of one of the RSS workers.

The BJP called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Alappuzha district on Thursday.