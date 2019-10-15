Kerala RSS man’s killing: 25 years after murder, ‘real’ accused nabbed

Twenty-five years after an RSS worker was murdered in Kerala, and the police arrested another set of people and claimed closure of the case, an activist of an extremist Muslim outfit has been arrested for alleged involvement in the case.

In the last quarter of a century, it had been a tale of miscarriage of justice, as the police chargesheeted nine CPM workers and a trial court convicted four of them for life term. In 1997, the High Court set them free and ordered for fresh investigations to nab the real culprits.

According to the police, Kuruppam Veetil Moinudheen, alias Moidu, 49, a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district, who was arrested on Saturday, murdered RSS worker Manamkulam Veetil Sunil, 19, as part of a contract killing.

The police said Moinudheen has been a member Jam-Iyyathul-Ishhaniya, an extremist outfit. The police have identified seven others for their alleged involved in Sunil’s murder — nine people were reportedly involved, of whom one person has died and Moinudheen arrested.

Crime Branch DSP K A Suresh Babu, who investigated the case afresh, said the contract for killing Sunil came from a person “who had dispute with RSS and BJP workers in the region”. He said more details would be revealed once the others are arrested.

Sunil was hacked to death on December 4, 1994.

Soon after the murder, the police had arrested 11 CPM workers. Nine of them were remanded in judicial custody for two months. They were named in the charge-sheet, and a trial court in Thrissur sentenced four of them with life imprisonment.

Pleading innocence, the convicted foursome moved an appeal in High Court. They brought to the court’s notice a police report on another murder case and extremist operations in the coastal area of Thrissur in the aftermath of Babri Masjid demolition, which indicated involvement of Muslim extremists in the murder of an RSS worker. After obtaining a fresh report from the police, the High Court acquitted the four CPM workers in 1997.

According to Crime Branch officer K A Suresh Babu, Moinudheen’s arrest may throw light on a few other murder cases in the region. He said information about involvement of the extremist outfit in Sunil’s murder had been buried in police records. “Two years ago we restarted the investigation from an input received during a police probe into two other murder cases. We even found the weapon used for the attack (on Sunil). We have got statements of 20 witnesses in the case recorded before a magistrate court,” Suresh Babu said.

He said one accused, identified as Saidalavi Anwari, had left the country earlier with a forged passport, and that Anwari is suspected to have been involved in the 1993 murder of Islamic reformer and scholar Chekannur Moulavi.

Moinudheen’s arrest has brought relief to the CPM workers who had been wrongly implicated. Of the four, one person, Haridasan, died a few years ago. The others are V G Biji, Marakkar Vettil Rafeek and Thaikkattu Baburaj.

Baburaj said the arrest of the real accused person cannot take away the trauma and torture they had undergone. “The police concluded that we were culprits even without a proper probe. We were subjected to brutal torture in custody,’’ he maintained.