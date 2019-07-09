Kerala: Rift in Syro-Malabar church after ‘tainted’ Cardinal reinstated

Cracks have deepened in Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church over the reinstatement of allegedly tainted Cardinal George Alencherry as head of Ernakulam archdiocese, with protesting priests threatening to take to the streets against the Cardinal.

The bid for a truce between Allencherry and two auxiliary bishops failed after the latter demanded that their suspension should be revoked.

Alencherry was removed as the archbishop of Ernakulam archdiocese last year following his alleged involvement in a land scam, which caused huge losses to the Church. Two weeks ago, the Vatican reinstated Alencherry and suspended auxiliary bishops Sebastian Adayanthrath and Jose Puthenveettil.

The two had supported priests of the archdiocese in the alleged land scam. When Alencherry returned to office, the auxiliaries were asked to move out of the Cardinal House in Kochi.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, spokesperson of the protesting priests, on Monday said, “The laymen are waiting to join hands with priests for an agitation against the Cardinal. On Sunday, around a thousand laymen had attended a meeting called by priests. If the issues are not sorted out, we will have an open agitation against the Cardinal.”

Explained Synod set for show of strength The synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is set to meet next month, and with six diocese under the archdiocese of Thalassery in north Kerala extending support to the beleaguered Cardinal George Alencherry much before the Vatican reinstated him as head of the archdiocese, the ensuing synod is likely to see a show of strength between bishops supporting Alencherry and those opposing him.

Jose said Alencherry had called the suspended bishops for a meeting on Sunday night, but the duo refused to stay with Alencherry at the Cardinal House since their suspension was not revoked.

Jose said, “We want both auxiliary bishops reinstated and a new administrative archbishop appointed for Ernakulam archdiocese. If more disciplinary actions are taken against other priests who stand for transparency and honesty in Church administration, we will not remain silent. A cardinal facing criminal cases and heading the administration of a diocese is immoral.”