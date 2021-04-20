Kerala restricts Thrissur Pooram festivities

AS COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Kerala’s largest annual cultural carnival Thrissur Pooram, slated for April 23, would be held only in a ritualistic manner without any public participation. The state government on Monday also decided to clamp night curfew in the state for the next two weeks, starting Tuesday.

The decision to abandon the Pooram festival was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V P Joy and attended by representatives of Thiruvambadi and Paremekkavu temples, which organize the Pooram festival.

Earlier, both the temple boards had decided to go ahead with full festivities after ensuring Covid-19 protocol for all participants. However, the health department had warned against the move as the positivity rate in the Thrissur district has shot up to 21 per cent.

The two-week night curfew, which would be implemented from Tuesday onwards, would be from 9pm to 5am. However, public transport and freight movement would not be restricted as part of curfew. Movie theatres and shopping malls have to be closed by 7.30pm. All meetings would be held online and work from home would be promoted in private as well as government sectors.

The order on night curfew said the restriction was meant only to prevent social gatherings n violation of Covid-19 protocols.