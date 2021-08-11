Kerala reports 21,000 fresh Covid cases, TPR nearly 16%

The Covid-19 situation in Kerala is becoming grimmer by the day, with the state’s test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 15.91 per cent on Tuesday, even as the figure at the national level continued to be below 2 per cent for a second consecutive week.

The state government lifted most lockdown restrictions last week to kickstart shopping ahead of Onam, when the TPR was only 11 per cent. Since then, the state has been steadily reporting five-digit cases every day.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported around 21,000 cases, while the total number of cases across the country was only 28,204. Similarly, Kerala has 1.71 lakh positive cases as against the country’s total count of 3.88 lakh.

As cases continued to spike, the government on Tuesday decided to bring more areas back under lockdown starting Thursday. For the last one week, panchayat/urban wards with a weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) of more than 10 were declared containment zones. As cases are still high, the lockdown will be extended to all places where WIPR is above 8, which would bring more places again under restrictions.

Earlier, the government had insisted on at least a dose of vaccine jab or an RT-PCR negative certificate to venture out of homes. As that directive had invited wrath, the government on Tuesday clarified that those who are yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination can move out of their homes for essential activities if there are no other persons in the household who have got vaccinated.

Health Department sources said numbers are going up mainly due to poor management of positive cases.