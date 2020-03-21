Kerala reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases, state’s total now 40

Five others are UK citizens who have been a part of a 19-member group. The remaining one person hails from Palakkad district and had travelled to the UK. (File Photo) Five others are UK citizens who have been a part of a 19-member group. The remaining one person hails from Palakkad district and had travelled to the UK. (File Photo)

Kerala on Friday reported 12 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 40.

Six of the cases were reported in Kasaragod district and four of them are primary contacts of a person who had travelled to Dubai and has tested positive. Five others are UK citizens who have been a part of a 19-member group. The remaining one person hails from Palakkad district and had travelled to the UK.

After a review meeting, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the situation in Kasaragod district is very serious. “All government offices in Kasaragod would remain closed for a week and all places of worship for two weeks. Shops and commercial establishments would function only from 11 am to 5 pm,’’ he said.

Referring to the emergence of six cases from Kasaragod in one day, he said when those under home quarantine do not adhere to restrictions, it creates trouble. “The person from Dubai (who tested positive Thursday) landed in Kozhikode and stayed in the city for a day before proceeding to Kasaragod by train. For the next several days, he participated in many events and hosted functions. Two legislators in Kasaragod district who shook hands with him and hugged him are under observation,’’ he said.

He said the state would fully cooperate with the Janata Curfew announced by the Prime Minister. “State-owned transport buses and Kochi metro would not operate on Sunday,” he said.

The five UK citizens who tested positive in Kochi are part of a 19-member group. Last Sunday, one of them tested positive and is in isolation since then. The tourists tried to flee the country on Sunday after the 57-year-old tested positive while they were at a state-run resort at Munnar. They were offloaded from a Dubai-bound flight at Kochi airport.

