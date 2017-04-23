Kerala: Removal of cross halts anti-encroachment drive

An anti-encroachment drive at Munnar in Kerala’s Idukki district has been halted after the ruling CPM objected to the manner in which a cross was pulled down atop a hill. The state’s revenue department, which the CPM’s ally CPI controls, was carrying out the drive and razed the cross on Thursday. Christian prayer group Spirit in Jesus had erected the cross allegedly to encroach Pappathichola hill. “The 17-feet-high iron cross was erected at the top of the hill. The group seemed to have encroached 200 acres of land. However, a survey is required to verify the exact extent of the land,’’ said tahsildar P K Shaji, who led the demolition.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the action. “I called the collector and apprised him about the displeasure over the demolition of the cross. The destruction of the cross was meant to create a wrong impression about the government,’’ he said. “The LDF (Left Democratic Front) government has good relation with all Christian churches. This was an attempt to create an impression that the government is waging a war against cross, which is worshiped by a large section of Christians.’’

Vijayan convened a meeting to issue fresh guidelines for demolition, which in effect flagged down the drive. He said that individuals or parties concerned should be served notices in advance and they be heard before taking a decision on action. “If a landless person has encroached upon less than ten cents of land, it should be scrutinized again. Encroachment and migration should be treated differently.’’

Vijayan said that the government would convene an all-party meeting for consensus on the eviction drive and take the opinion of religious heads. The focus would be on removing encroachments on large tracts of land. Vijayan banned use of earth movers in Munnar, considering the region’s fragile ecosystem.

CPI assistant secretary Prakash Babu lashed out at Vijayan, saying there may be a lapse on Vijayan’s part in grasping the issue. The party’s state secretary Kanam Rajendran called for willpower to tackle encroachment. “That the Spirit in Jesus has erected a new wooden cross at the hill is a challenge to the government. The eviction would go on.’’

Kerala Catholic Church head Cardinal George Alancherry said that the cross is the symbol of salvation for Christians. “We are against using cross for encroachment. However, the Church has reservation about the way the cross was removed.’’

Spirit in Jesus district coordinator P C John insisted that the land has been under possession of a believer named Mariya Soosa for last 60 years. “Applications had been submitted to revenue authorities in 1994 and 2004 to sanction pattayam. Soosa’s family had erected the cross decades back. We had only renovated it,’’ he said. He warned of an agitation if the cross was not restored. “There was conspiracy to foment communal trouble behind the demolition of the cross,’’ he said.

