Kerala relaxes age limits for PSC jobs, moves to publish report on Christian community’s issues

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in the state, the Kerala Cabinet on Tuesday increased the upper age limit to apply for state public service commission jobs from 36 to 40 for candidates in the general category. It also decided to accept in principle and publish the report of the Justice J B Koshy Commission, which looked into issues of the Christian community in the state.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister’s Office said candidates from various reservation categories will also get a corresponding increase in the upper age limit (As per the PSC norm, SC/ST candidates will get a relaxation of five years, while OBC candidates will get three years’ relaxation).