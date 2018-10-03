Kerala: Red alert issued over heavy rain forecast, CM Vijayan asks for Centre’s assistance

Over 400 people lost their lives after incessant rains and widespread flooding wreaked havoc in Kerala in August. (Photo by Prashant Chandran) Over 400 people lost their lives after incessant rains and widespread flooding wreaked havoc in Kerala in August. (Photo by Prashant Chandran)

Kerala is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains and thundershowers over the next 4­5 days, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted. A red alert has also been declared in three districts for October 7.

The Met department has predicted heavy (7-11 cm) to very heavy (12-20 cm) rainfall over isolated places in Kerala on October 3, 4, 5 and 6. Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm and above) is likely to occur at one or two places on October 7. Thunderstorms along with gusty winds are expected to occur at isolated places on October 5. The CMO Kerala also put out the information through microblogging site Twitter.

Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over south and central Arabian sea on October 6 and 7, IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas and to reach safer coasts by October 5.

Kerala CM Pinarai Vijayan has asked central agencies for their support in the upcoming days. He told news agency ANI, “Red alert has been declared in three districts for October 7. Disaster Management Authority has been met to assess the situation. We’ve sought support from central agencies and have asked for five companies of NDRF.”

“District administration has been directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis. Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji,” he added.

A yellow alert was issued in Idukki and Wayanad districts in a previous forecast on September 26. Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad have been on high alert since September 27.

Over 400 people lost their lives after incessant rains and widespread flooding wreaked havoc in Kerala in August. CM Vijayan had said damage to the state could be more than the earlier estimated Rs 20,000 crore.

