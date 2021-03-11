Kerala records 2,133 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

A healthcare worker administers the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar George Cardinal Alencherry, in Kochi. (PTI)

Kerala reported 2,133 new Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday. The active caseload has gone down to 33,785 and the state’s death toll currently stands at 4,355.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases (261) today, followed by Pathanamthitta (206) and Ernakulam (205).

The positivity rate has dipped to 3.05% and 69,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of those who tested positive on Thursday, 77 had come from outside the state. While 1,862 people were found to be direct contacts of Covid-19 patients, the source of infection of 180 people is yet to be ascertained.

3,753 people have recovered from the infection on Thursday.

Kerala-Karnataka border restrictions continue

Even after being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court over mandatory Covid-negative certificates for entering the state, the Kerala government has still not repealed the restrictions.

On Wednesday, travellers, who did not present a negative RT-PCR certificate at the border, were not allowed to enter the state. They were asked to go back from the Makkoottam Churam road, Malayala Manorama reported. Two passengers, who were travelling in a Kerala RTC bus to Bangalore were also dropped off at the check post as they did not carry a Covid-negative certificate.

On the other hand, Karnataka has not restricted people traveling through the Kutta, Attibelle and other checkposts. Travellers passing through the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border were also checked for e-pass and negative RT-PCR test certificates.

Study: Surgery risky for positive patients

A study by experts from the University of Birmingham has found that patients, who have tested positive for Covid-19, have higher chances of dying during a surgery and have thus asked them to delay such procedures by at least six weeks.

56 hospitals from India had taken part, including a few from Kerala, had taken part in this worldwide study, The Times Of India reported. The results of the study have been published in the journal ‘Anaesthesia’.