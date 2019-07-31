Toggle Menu
Kerala ready to address nurse shortage in Netherlands: CM Pinarayi Vijayanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/kerala-ready-to-address-nurse-shortage-in-netherlands-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-5867225/

Kerala ready to address nurse shortage in Netherlands: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the envoy informed there was a demand of 30,000-40,000 nurses in the Netherlands at present. The Dutch ambassador also hailed the dedication of the state nurses and their professional excellence, the FB post added.

MRB, mrb nurses, mrb.tn.gov.in, nurses jobs, nurses recruitment, tamil nadu nurses jobs, mrb jobs, mrb recruitment, Medical Services Recruitment Board, Medical Services Recruitment Board tamil nadu, Medical Services Recruitment Board updates, Medical Services Recruitment Board notification, tamil nadu govt jobs, latest govt jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari exam, sarkari naukri result,
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the south Indian state could ensure the services of enough number of nurses to that country. (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Wednesday assured the Netherlands that the state would address the shortage of nurses in the European nation. During a meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marten van den Berg in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the south Indian state could ensure the services of enough number of nurses to that country.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the envoy informed there was a demand of 30,000-40,000 nurses in the Netherlands at present. The Dutch ambassador also hailed the dedication of the state nurses and their professional excellence, the FB post added.

Vijayan said the state residence commissioner in New Delhi would coordinate further steps with the Dutch embassy in this regard.

He had visited the Netherlands in May this year on an invitation of the Dutch government to explore possibilities of cooperation in various sectors including water management, flood prevention and agriculture.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In a first, CJI allows CBI to file case against sitting Allahabad HC judge in graft case
2 Modi govt will take necessary steps for benefit of J-K: Ram Madhav on Article 35A
3 Karnataka: JD(S) expels three rebel leaders for ‘anti-party activities’