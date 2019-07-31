Kerala ready to address nurse shortage in Netherlands: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Wednesday assured the Netherlands that the state would address the shortage of nurses in the European nation. During a meeting with Ambassador of the Netherlands to India Marten van den Berg in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the south Indian state could ensure the services of enough number of nurses to that country.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the envoy informed there was a demand of 30,000-40,000 nurses in the Netherlands at present. The Dutch ambassador also hailed the dedication of the state nurses and their professional excellence, the FB post added.

Vijayan said the state residence commissioner in New Delhi would coordinate further steps with the Dutch embassy in this regard.

He had visited the Netherlands in May this year on an invitation of the Dutch government to explore possibilities of cooperation in various sectors including water management, flood prevention and agriculture.