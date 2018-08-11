Kerala rape case: Police team reaches Jalandhar, to question Bishop Kerala rape case: Police team reaches Jalandhar, to question Bishop

A six-member team of the Kerala police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Subhash, arrived here Friday to question Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, Franco Mulakkal, in connection with the rape allegations levelled against him by a senior nun in the Jalandhar-based Catholic clergy. The case was registered in Kerala last month.

The team, which includes an inspector, a woman constable and cyber experts, had not visited the Mulakkal’s residence, till late Friday evening. During the day, a Jalandhar police team, led by DSP Dalbir Singh, reached the Bishop’s house, but did not reveal the purpose of the visit.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Kerala Police team met at least three nuns named by the complainant as having known of her alleged sexual exploitation. The Jalandhar Bishop House PRO, Father Peter, said “full cooperation” would be extended to the investigating team. Father Franco could not be contacted.

