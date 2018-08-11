Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Kerala rape case: Police team reaches Jalandhar, to question Bishop

The team of the Kerala police will be questioning the Bishop in connection with the rape allegations levelled against him by a senior nun in the Jalandhar-based Catholic clergy.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar | Published: August 11, 2018 5:58:42 am
A six-member team of the Kerala police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K Subhash, arrived here Friday to question Bishop of Jalandhar Diocese, Franco Mulakkal, in connection with the rape allegations levelled against him by a senior nun in the Jalandhar-based Catholic clergy. The case was registered in Kerala last month.

The team, which includes an inspector, a woman constable and cyber experts, had not visited the Mulakkal’s residence, till late Friday evening. During the day, a Jalandhar police team, led by DSP Dalbir Singh, reached the Bishop’s house, but did not reveal the purpose of the visit.

The Indian Express has learnt that the Kerala Police team met at least three nuns named by the complainant as having known of her alleged sexual exploitation. The Jalandhar Bishop House PRO, Father Peter, said “full cooperation” would be extended to the investigating team. Father Franco could not be contacted.

