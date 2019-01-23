Kerala nun rape case: Nun who took part in protest told to shed ‘rebellious attitude’

After reminding four nuns to move out of the Kerala convent where they huddled together with the nun who was allegedly raped, their congregation Missionaries of Jesus (MJ) has now issued an ultimatum to another nun to shed her “rebellious attitude”.

Sister Neena Rose had actively taken part in the sit-in protest in Kochi last September, demanding the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the case pertaining to the rape of a nun belonging to MJ, which has the Jalandhar bishop as patron.

Congregation Superior-General Regina Kadamthodu has asked Rose to report at their headquarters in Jalandhar on January 26, to present her side, “for abdicating the basic tenets of religious life and resorting to activities which amount to sheer violation of congregation rules.” The letter said failure to report before the Superior-General on the said date would be construed as challenging the authority of the superior.

The letter from the superior-general said Rose was not cooperating with her local convent head and has been going ahead with her rebellious approach. It said the nun’s refusal to fall in line has put a serious question mark on her commitment to the vow of obedience.

Rose said she has not decided on whether going to meet the superior general on January 26 as per the notice served to her. “They have threatened to take further action if I fail to report in Jalandhar,” she said.